Pluton (PLU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $134,242.00

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Pluton has a market cap of $10.83 million and approximately $134,242.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Pluton token can currently be bought for approximately $12.74 or 0.00109065 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pluton alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.46 or 0.05013852 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002210 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013809 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it.

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.