PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stake Lowered by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,019 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

PNC traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $109.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,797,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,741. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.30. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

