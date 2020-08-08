pNetwork Price Reaches $1.28 on Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One pNetwork token can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00010870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $72.81 million and $3.85 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.40 or 0.04979730 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050375 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029662 BTC.

pNetwork Token Profile

pNetwork is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 59,631,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,077,693 tokens. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

