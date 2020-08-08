Po.et (POE) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $160,532.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Po.et has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Po.et

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Po.et is po.et.

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

