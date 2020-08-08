POA Network (POA) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Exchanges

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network, Binance and HitBTC. During the last week, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

