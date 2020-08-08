POA (POA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $248,316.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Bibox and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, POA has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $248,316.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 277,983,263 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

