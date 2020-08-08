Polis (POLIS) Trading 32.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Polis has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $26,951.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00007134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Polis has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

