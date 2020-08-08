Polybius Market Capitalization Achieves $4.02 Million (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Polybius token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008637 BTC on exchanges. Polybius has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $1,264.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polybius has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polybius alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.18 or 0.05004423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002253 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00050774 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Polybius Profile

Polybius (CRYPTO:PLBT) is a token. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polybius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polybius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.