PopularCoin Price Up 613% Over Last 7 Days (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 175.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded 613% higher against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a market cap of $384,337.73 and approximately $7.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00494562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00034898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,757.56 or 0.99854454 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001006 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,119,040,451 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

