PopularCoin Price Up 670.8% Over Last Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 843.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $442,324.64 and $6.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded 670.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00495273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00037996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,754.11 or 1.00195584 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000987 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,119,088,268 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

