Populous (PPT) Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $18.14 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00002905 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Livecoin, DragonEX and Mercatox. In the last week, Populous has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00106841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.55 or 0.01983678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00194604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000894 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00111555 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, LATOKEN, Mercatox, Binance, Livecoin, Kucoin, OKEx, CoinExchange, HitBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

