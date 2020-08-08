Post (NYSE:POST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Post’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

POST traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.93. The company had a trading volume of 624,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Post has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.02. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

