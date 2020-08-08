Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million. On average, analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PSTL stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 million, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

PSTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 3,195 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,931.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,759,547.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

