Power Ledger 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.43 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $40.55 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.80 or 0.04981611 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002202 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029582 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013595 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (POWR) is a token. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,257,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.