PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $45,315,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in PPG Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

PPG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,404. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.