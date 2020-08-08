PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 513.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. 72,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

