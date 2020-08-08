PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.11

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $7.87. PRADA S P A/ADR shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 9,651 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRDSY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY)

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

