Prairie Provident Resources (NASDAQ:HCYT) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:HCYT) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.07, 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 43,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

Get Prairie Provident Resources alerts:

Prairie Provident Resources (NASDAQ:HCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCYT)

H-CYTE, Inc develops and builds a portfolio of medical technology products and services. It offers DenerveX system, which provides relief from pain associated with facet joint syndrome. The company also manages biomedical lung health institute. The company was formerly known as Medovex Corp. and changed its name to H-CYTE, Inc in July 2019.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Provident Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.