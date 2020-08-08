PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.55

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and traded as high as $9.35. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 748,035 shares.

PSK has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.55.

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.29.

About PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

