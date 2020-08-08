Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Down 12.3% in July

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 638,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

Precision BioSciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.92. 314,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,004. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 60.32% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 146,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 993.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 135,011 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

