Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 186,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Precision Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Precision Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Precision Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Precision Therapeutics stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.62. Precision Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,420.59% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%.

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

