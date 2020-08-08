Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,685 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 1.09% of Premier worth $45,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Premier by 99.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Premier by 821.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Premier by 37.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Shares of PINC traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $34.71. 224,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,583. Premier Inc has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. Premier’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

