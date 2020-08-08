PressOne (PRS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,598.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and $3,598.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PressOne has traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.08 or 0.01980026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00091299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00190925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00111240 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en.

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

