PressOne (PRS) Price Reaches $0.0251 on Major Exchanges

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 33.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. PressOne has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $38,551.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00105973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.10 or 0.01978117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00195292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00111077 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en.

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.