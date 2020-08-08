Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.70 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.70 or more EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $39.94. 340,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,190. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78.

PBH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

