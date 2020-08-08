Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.97%.

PVG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,561,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,673. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

