Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

PRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 380.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 95.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 61.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

PRVL stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $530.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.53. Prevail Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $19.96.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

