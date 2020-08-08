PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. PRGX Global reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. PRGX Global had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGX. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PRGX Global from $7.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of PRGX Global stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,611. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $128.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. PRGX Global has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,848,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PRGX Global by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PRGX Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in PRGX Global by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PRGX Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

