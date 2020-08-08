Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Shares Down 0.3%

Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.37 and last traded at $42.37, 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal Price Setters Index ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Principal Price Setters Index ETF worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

