PRiVCY (PRIV) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $36,877.18 and $5.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

