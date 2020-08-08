Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.55. 4,934,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $328.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $134.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

