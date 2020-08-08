Profile Utility Token Price Tops $0.0012 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, LBank, Coinrail and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 53.9% lower against the US dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $55,512.38 and $1.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00034915 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,767.25 or 1.00003369 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000735 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00162051 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000953 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004395 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bit-Z, LBank, Coinrail and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

