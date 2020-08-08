Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,581 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECH traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.76. The stock had a trading volume of 99,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,744. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $286.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.84.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.42, for a total transaction of $1,332,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,758.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 3,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,036,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,262. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECH. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.25.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

