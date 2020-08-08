Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 532 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 54.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,367 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,772,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,457,000 after acquiring an additional 949,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,113,000 after acquiring an additional 750,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Linde by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,222,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,500,000 after acquiring an additional 396,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

LIN stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.31. 1,750,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,944. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.10. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $251.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

