Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 7,894 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,712 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.53. 12,778,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,291,229. The firm has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.