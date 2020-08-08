Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 9,916 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

BAC stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 63,255,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,142,016. The company has a market capitalization of $220.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

