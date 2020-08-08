Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 31.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 351,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 83,547 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 27.1% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Home Depot by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.30.

HD stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.64. 2,844,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,449. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.38 and a 200-day moving average of $230.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.