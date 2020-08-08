Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK stock traded down $13.28 on Friday, hitting $200.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.39. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $217.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. Splunk’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,908,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $104,760.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,827 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,924.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,261 shares of company stock worth $16,136,689 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

