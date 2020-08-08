Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,954 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.22. 1,697,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,807. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.89.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $291,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

