Profund Advisors LLC Buys 516 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.07. 572,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $402.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.85. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

