Profund Advisors LLC Buys 6,621 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in LogMeIn by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in LogMeIn by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in LogMeIn by 719.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in LogMeIn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.89. 178,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,393. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.71. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.95 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.15.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

