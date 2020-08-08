Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 218,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.53. 1,336,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,961. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.73. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $112.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $349,381.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 336,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,092,059.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 2,382 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $262,758.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,561 shares in the company, valued at $19,586,753.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,858 shares of company stock worth $36,275,888. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.