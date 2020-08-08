Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,991 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,934 shares of company stock valued at $733,601. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

