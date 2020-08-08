Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Compass Point lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTD stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. 2,633,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

