Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,263 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $131.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

ZTS traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $163.98. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

