Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 78.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,981,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,514,000 after buying an additional 3,060,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 23.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,662,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,527,000 after buying an additional 1,082,428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 100.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,583,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,102 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 11.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,596,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,249,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.57. 706,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,814. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 159.97, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.61.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

