Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,278. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.62. The company has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.