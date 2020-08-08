Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,983 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,879 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,997 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $80,259,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,230,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,593,324. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.