Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after purchasing an additional 639,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after purchasing an additional 227,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,226,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,282,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,714 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,476,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,793. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

