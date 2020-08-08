Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 4,346 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GrubHub in the 4th quarter worth about $31,113,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in GrubHub by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GrubHub by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GrubHub by 1,027.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GrubHub by 780.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 122,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GRUB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $75.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 1.23. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $67,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 451 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $32,656.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,649. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on GrubHub from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on GrubHub from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on GrubHub from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

